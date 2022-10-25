Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

I find myself in strange waters today.

If we had lost against Wolves having had only five shots to Wolves' 21, I would, in fairness, be blowing steam out of my ears. But when four of those five shots were on target, each resulting in a goal, I just have a wry smile on my face.

Two wins on the trot, first away points on the board and out of the bottom three. We’ve had worse weekends.

Yes OK, seven points out of nine against three - with all due respect - bottom-half teams isn’t league-winning form, but these are the sides around us we need to be beating, and at the start of the season you could argue we weren't.

You should know by now I love a stat, and it caught my eye that Leicester conceded nine corners on Sunday - none of which led to a goal. Ward commanded his box, came off his line and made a worldie. It surely can’t be coincidence the new set-piece coach has settled into his role, can it?

We could do without Manchester City next, but you never know...

Liverpool - you had one job!