Gossip: Hammers to sack Moyes if they lose to Forest
- Published
West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be dismissed if his side, who are in the Premier League relegation zone, lose at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Times - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez is interested in replacing Moyes as Hammers boss. (Mail), external
Arsenal are leading the race to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with his representatives in sustained contact with the Gunners. (Football Insider), external