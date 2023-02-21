West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be dismissed if his side, who are in the Premier League relegation zone, lose at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez is interested in replacing Moyes as Hammers boss. (Mail), external

Arsenal are leading the race to sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with his representatives in sustained contact with the Gunners. (Football Insider), external

