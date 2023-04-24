We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Everton.

Here are some of your comments:

Crystal Palace fans

Hayden: Very good in the opening 15 minute but we failed to take our chances. Too many times we tried to walk it in to the box instead of shooting from just outside. We got very lucky when Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed from five yards. I think we were lucky for the game to end 0-0.

Gareth: Not out best performance today, but thanks to Roy Hidgson for edging us ever closer to safety. I had lost all hope after suffering Patrick Vieira's dismal tenure as manager.

Samuel: I thought the game was quite forgettable before the red card, but the lads became hungry to win after it. I don’t see why we couldn’t play more aggressively like that for more of the game, but I suppose considering the position we’re in at this point in the season, a point is hardly disappointing.

Darren: We were not terrible but lacked potency in front of goal. This was no fault of Odsonne Edouard who I thought was great when he got the ball. The issue was that Eberechi Eze was playing through Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew, who did not deliver a goal opportunity. However, I still see criticism of Edouard even though he is a great team player and a good creator and goal scorer.

Everton fans

Lester: Normally a point away from home with 10 men would be a good result, however on this occasion three points were required. Unfortunately EFC just didn’t apply enough pressure when they had some momentum in the second half. DCL was off the pace and should have been replaced earlier, preferably by Ellis Simms. Sadly, relegation is now looking more likely.

Sharpy: Decent point today but it's wins we need now. Need six points from our next two games if we are to stay up.

Carlos: Anyone who has watched Everton over the last few years knows that Michael Keane and Mason Holgate should never be on the same pitch together. Getting sent off is not a show of passion - it’s embarrassing. We need everyone to give 100% and he has let down his team-mates and the fans. Great to see DCL back, but putting Neal Maupay on instead of Simms is worrying. COYB!

Michael: Solid result and great to see DCL return to action. Would have been what I would have written had we not lost desperately at home to Fulham last weekend. Inching towards safety but maybe not?! Desperate relegation fight…