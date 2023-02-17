Interim boss Michael Skubala has taken the pressure off the Leeds players, according to Patrick Bamford, who said "the lads love him".

After overseeing a draw and a defeat against Manchester United, the 40-year-old will remain in charge as Leeds continue their search for Jesse Marsch's successor.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope, Bamford said: "Things have changed. The atmosphere was always good here but I feel like with Skoobs it is relaxed now.

"Not to the point where you can get away with unnecessary things but he has taken the pressure away and he’s put his own imprint on things but also included the players within the discussions.

"It’s not like hard and fast, he’s giving his ideas but also knows and appreciates we have good players. Sometimes it’s about giving them ideas but also giving them the freedom to do what they see best on the pitch.

"The fact he got us so organised against Manchester United in the two games, especially the home game we looked really good. That’s just made the board more confident and it’s put an extreme amount of confidence from the players in him.

"We knew him from the under-23s anyway and liked him and had seen him around the building, but now we realise he is a good manager and he’s just getting his chance now. I’m really happy for him.

"Even when he was with the 23s he was always calm, talked to you around the building and now he’s gone into being first-team manager he’s not changed, which is good.

"Sometimes you see the stress of being a manager can change people but he’s remained true to himself and the lads love him."

