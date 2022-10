Stephen Kelly. This was his first start for Livingston, but it was hard to tell. He was an intrinsic fit in midfield, orchestrating Livi's attack. A player with huge promise who leaves David Martindale with a real dilemma when Stephane Omeonga returns - who makes up the midfield three?

An honourable mention for Joel Nouble - so regularly the star performer in this team, he has set high standards for himself.