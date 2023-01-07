Celtic left-back Greg Taylor will miss at least two weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Scotland international went off in the first half of Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Rangers on Monday after aggravating a problem he had experienced in his previous match.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership match with Kilmarnock, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Greg has got a slight hamstring [injury] so we got a scan. It’s not too serious, but he will definitely miss a couple of weeks.”

Sead Haksabanovic will remain out for the Killie game along with Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy.

“In terms of the ones returning, they are all closer but none are available for [Saturday],” Postecoglou said.