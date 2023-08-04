Dons to nail down third again?
Our experts gaze into the crystal ball to give us some predictions for the new Premiership campaign...
Willie Miller: It's Aberdeen again, for me. Barry Robson showed what he is capable of last season and they have recruited well. I think it may take time for Hearts to settle with their new management set-up.
Kenny Miller: It will be between Hearts and Aberdeen again. Barry Robson did a brilliant job when he took over last season, but I think Hearts will maybe just nick it this time. Hearts have got a strong team and Aberdeen will have to find a way of dealing with European football.
Leanne Crichton: Aberdeen have got good stability too, keeping Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson is important. I fancy Hearts to go well, but Aberdeen will edge it.
Stephen Craigan: Aberdeen jump to mind, but I'm wary that they have eight extra games in Europe between now and Christmas. I worry about their strength in depth. I'm not so sure Hearts will make it much further in Europe, so I'll go with them finishing above Aberdeen.