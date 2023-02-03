Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte may miss Sunday's game following surgery to remove his gallbladder, with assistant Cristian Stellini ready to deputise.

New signing Pedro Porro awaits his debut, while Richarlison is back in contention following a hamstring issue.

Lucas Moura has also resumed training but lacks match fitness.

Manchester City defender John Stones will miss the next "few weeks or a month" with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola has said, but midfielder Phil Foden could return from a foot problem on Sunday.

