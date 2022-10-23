Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking to BBC: "I'm very pleased, not just with the result but the performance. I thought we deserved the win. We were very aggressive and brave, and the players deserve all the credit for how they played today."

On the first goal: "I wasn't sure what happened. It was a coming together of two players and I wasn't sure if it was a foul either way. Usually the defending team expects it to go in their favour but I don't see why that should be the case."

On Newcastle's performance: "We were just trying to get the basics right and keep their attacking players quiet. Miggy [Almiron] got the second goal but at 2-1 we didn't sit deep. Yes, they had their moments, but we withstood that and had our moments going the other way.

"Once we found our rhythm I thought our performance was very good today. We're in a very good place, we've got a lot of momentum, but we know how difficult it is in the Premier League to continue to win."