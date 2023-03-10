Sutton's predictions: Everton v Brentford
- Published
For this week's Premier League predictions Chris Sutton is up against Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani, who supports his hometown team Birmingham City.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
This is an extremely awkward game to call.
Everton were unlucky not to beat Nottingham Forest last weekend but Brentford keep on getting good results - they have not lost in the Premier League since 23 October, a run of 12 games.
What I like about Everton is that they are scrapping under Sean Dyche. They had a bit of energy against Forest, who I find quite difficult to read.
I know why the Bees are doing well, though. They are well-organised, consistent with their level of performance, and don't concede many goals.
I have talked before about the importance of Everton's home games in their fight against relegation, because their away record is so wretched, but I don't think they will win every time they play at Goodison Park.
Adam's prediction: 2-2
his is going to be a real battle. Everton's game with Forest last weekend was really scrappy and this could be very similar. I'd like Everton to win, but I can't quite see it happening.
Read how Sutton and Adam think they rest of the weekend's matches will go and cast your vote here