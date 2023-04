Liverpool are poised to sign free-agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with the 28-year-old France midfielder's Juventus contract set to expire this summer. (Liverpool Echo), external

Bayern Munich and Netherlands prospect Ryan Gravenberch, 20, is another player being considered by the Reds as they look to revamp their ageing midfield. (FourFourTwo), external

