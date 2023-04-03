Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton and Brentford.

Here are some of your comments:

Brighton fans

Howard: Can't fault the team going forward but they need to improve at the back. Too many back post headers going in. Maybe they need another big man at the back. Dunk is excellent and deserved the man of the match, but he can't do all the defending on his own.

Tay S: Whilst Brighton eventually got the reward they deserved with the equaliser after missing at least two gilt-edged chances, I think we actually got away with one there. If Brentford had shown a little more intent going forward I think they could have opened us up time after time as we looked very disjointed chasing the game, a point gained I think.

David: Brighton were fantastic today against strong opposition in Brentford who were equally impressive. A real “cup tie affair” end to end, but for me Brighton played intelligently and did not give up when going behind. Caicedo and Mac Allister were outstanding in the midfield areas and Mitoma and March played a leading part. Dunk and Veltman were wholly reliable.

Peter: Our football wasn’t at its sublime best and a couple of defensive errors gave goals to the opposition but this was a high-octane six-goal thriller. 73% possession and an inability to take advantage of the majority of our shots made me wonder if Graham Potter was back in charge. Thrilling stuff for a neutral fan but nervy stuff for the fans!

Brentford fans

Paul: At the game - definitely would have taken a point beforehand but came away with mixed feelings. We could have got more but equally got nothing. So, on reflection, I am very happy with the point.

Ian: We defended too deep at times. However, we scored two goals from set-plays. David Raya was man of the match, you can see why he is on a few clubs' radars. A point away at Brighton is not to be sniffed at. The game was a credit to both teams who are ruffling a few of the established teams in the Premier League. Thomas Frank and team - keep up the good work.

Phil: Lucky to get a draw. Wrong formation 3-5-2 invites the opponents to attack, shots and corners tell the story. Not the best showing.

Mark W: Mbeumo was Brentford’s best attacker. Another two assists!