Postecoglou's 'rapport with Celtic fans' too strong to join Leeds - Schwarzer

Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons Ange Postecoglou would be an "exceptional” fit as Leeds United boss - but is convinced his bond with the Celtic support means he is staying put in Glasgow.

Postecoglou has been linked with the Premier League club's managerial vacancy following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.

But Schwarzer said of his countryman: “I don't think he would leave Celtic – if at all – at this particular time."

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “His relationship and rapport with the club and the fans is too important to him. Also the job he’s doing at Celtic is phenomenal.

"If anything, it’s a little bit underrated how good a job he’s been doing considering how far Celtic were behind Rangers only two seasons ago.

“I think if Ange is ever going to leave the club it will be during the off season. It will be amicably and done in the right manner because that’s how he does business.”