Jack Butland has to "perform from day one" at Rangers, says former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner.

The 30-year-old former Crystal Palace stopper has joined Rangers after veteran keeper Allan McGregor ended his second spell at Ibrox.

"He'll only be a top class signing when he goes in and performs because that's always the problem," Bonner told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"You're buying in somebody that has to go in there and perform from day one.

"Performing for one of the two big clubs in Glasgow is a slightly different type of game. You don't get many saves to make but you've got to be able to make the saves when they come along.

"You've got to be a leader. You've got to be able to show confidence in front of that crowd - whether it's home or away - and deliver."