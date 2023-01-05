This will be the 13th FA Cup meeting between Manchester United and Everton, with each side progressing six times previously. It's the first ever third round meeting between the sides, and earliest they've faced since meeting in the second round in 1908-09.

Everton have won just one of their last 29 away games against Man Utd in all competitions (all in the Premier League), winning 1-0 in December 2013. This is their first away game against them in the FA Cup since a 1-0 loss in the 1982-83 quarter-final.

Manchester United have only been eliminated from two of their last 37 FA Cup third round ties, though both defeats in that run came at Old Trafford (against Leeds in 2009-10 and Swansea in 2013-14).

Everton have progressed from 10 of their last 14 FA Cup third round ties. However, all four eliminations in that run have been in their only four such meetings with fellow Premier League opponents.