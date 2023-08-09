Wolves have confirmed the appointment of Gary O'Neil as their new head coach.

He succeeds Julen Lopetegui, who left Molineux on Tuesday, and has agreed a three-year contract.

The 40-year-old guided Bournemouth to survival last season before being sacked by the Cherries in June.

This is his second full-time managerial role and his first game in charge will be Wolves' Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: "He's a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

"Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

"Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together."