Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: 13th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 18th

Got a very worrying feeling about Wolves.

They have shed around £90m worth of talent, including their outstanding midfield player Ruben Neves, without making any significant upgrades as they watch financial fair play rules.

Julen Lopetegui looked their best hope of staying up - but he is no longer at Molineux.

