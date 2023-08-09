Sheffield United have made their fifth signing of the summer after sealing a move for Brazilian midfielder Vinicius Souza.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who represented Brazil at under-20 level, joins from Belgian side Lommel on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

He is an immediate replacement for Sander Berge and does boast 37 La Liga appearances after a stint on loan at Espanyol last season.

"I'm very happy to be here, signing for the Blades," said Souza. "I want to say thank you to everyone for making this happen.

"It is my dream to play in the Premier League - I don't care who I play against."

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "Vini is athletic, enjoys the defensive side of the game and likes to compete.

"He is someone we have known for a long time. This summer is the first time our paths have aligned and we've been able to go for him.

"I'm delighted we've been able to get him on a permanent deal. We thought it would only be a loan, but we think he is going to be really important for us this season - and going forward."