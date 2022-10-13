A﻿fter Julen Lopetegui turned down a move to Wolves, we asked whether the club should re-appoint Nuno Espirito Santo.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

J﻿ohn: I think Nuno should be given another chance now that we have different players and he does seem to inspire the team and the crowds.

D﻿arron: Nuno's a great shout, but I'm not sure he and the Wolves chairman have buried the hatchet.

D﻿avid: As a Wolves fan I was saddened to see Nuno go but, like most people, felt his style of play wouldn't get us further. He built a great spirit but his squad was too small and we never scored enough goals. Bringing him back would be brave but probably short term. Most are not his players. Perhaps consider a short-term contract and wait for Lopetequi?

﻿Alan: Before considering Nuno again I would want to look him in the eyes and see that he has regained his old spark that he clearly lost in his last year at the club.

D﻿airve: I remember the 'punch-to-the-gut' feeling when I heard Nuno was leaving. If I was the Wolves hierarchy, I would be begging him to come back.

L﻿indsay: Wolves are in a difficult position but should not panic and make more errors. As much as I liked Nuno I do not agree in going back - big mistake. Wolves must wait for the right person, they just need to survive this season and start again whenever.