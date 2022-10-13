N﻿ewcastle striker Callum Wilson and West Ham forward Michail Antonio have backed Manchester United captain Harry Maguire over criticism he has faced for his performances.

T﻿he England centre-back has been under fire for many months for some below-par displays for club and country but, speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, the strike duo feel the abuse he has experienced has been unacceptable.

"﻿People need to start realising he's a human being," Antonio said. "I can understand a bit of stick after the game if someone makes a mistake but then let it slide after the night and let him live his life.

"﻿How is he meant to rejuvenate his career when all he can see is negativity? If people constantly try to pull you down, then it's going to affect you."

W﻿ilson agreed, describing Maguire as "an unbelievable player" who "will work his way out of it".

"﻿I really rate Harry," said Wilson. "He's a top defender who is very difficult to play against.

"﻿We all make mistakes and no-one goes onto the pitch to try and give the ball away. When you're doing that, you need people behind you - your team-mates sure but also your friends, your family, the fans.

"﻿If you've got everyone's support, then you have the confidence and freedom to put it right.

"﻿He's going through a tricky period but it won't last. He'll work his way out of it as he's that kind of character but it's such a shame to see a fellow professional going through it.

"﻿I'd have him in my team every day of the week."

L﻿isten to the full discussion on Maguire from 43'22 here on BBC Sounds