Chelsea are without England left-back Ben Chilwell, who is doubtful for the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury against Dinamo Zagreb.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic is fit despite missing Wednesday's Champions League win because of a calf issue.

Carney Chukwuemeka is doubtful with a hamstring problem, while N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana and Reece James remain absent.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is available despite being forced off last weekend.

Takehiro Tomiyasu will be assessed after being substituted versus Zurich in midweek because of a muscle injury.

Kieran Tierney ended Thursday's match with a swollen ankle but hopes to be fit, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has not played for a month because of a calf problem, is expected to be in contention for the game at Stamford Bridge.

W﻿ho will make Chelsea's starting XI?

P﻿redict Arsenal's line-up