Harry Maguire deserves credit for how he recovered after his mistakes contributed to Italy's goal in Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifier, says ex-England goalkeeper Rob Green.

The Manchester United centre-back made two errors in the lead-up to Mateo Retegui's strike in Naples, with the Italians subsequently piling on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Maguire demonstrated his strong mentality to bounce back in helping England hold out for a win.

"Those mistakes are obviously going to be highlighted," said Green. "But to respond how he did - he won a lot of headers after that and got a lot of blocks in.

"He was rattled in the second half, but that was like the whole team, and credit to them because they got through it."

England had cruised into a two-goal lead before the break and Green noted Maguire's composure in the first half.

"He was so confident," said Green. "He was very happy on the ball and coming out from the back and had a good understanding with the back five.

"It looked like he was enjoying the challenge of playing the Italian debutant Retegui."

