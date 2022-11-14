C﻿allum Wilson says he always backed himself to earn a World Cup call-up and is "so proud" of the achievement.

In a special edition of the Footballer's Football podcast, he said: "For us [Newcastle], this time last year I don’t even think we’d had a win yet so it’s crazy how far we’ve come. The hard work will continue after the focus has switched back off England.

"Putting the Three Lions badge on again is a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve not done it for a few years because of the setbacks on the way but I have been trying to achieve that goal again. The timing couldn’t have been any better and it’s what dreams are made of.

"I couldn’t have wrote it. Funnily enough I was going through my diary the other day and I hadn’t used it for a few months and I had actually written on Sunday’s date ‘pack for Qatar’. This was probably four months ago I wrote this. I just believe in the power of visualisation and those positive affirmations.

"A few weeks ago people were asking me where I was going in the winter break and I said Qatar. That was it. I set my mind to a goal and I’m so proud of myself achieving that.

"This is just the start, I don’t want it to just be the World Cup squad and that be it. Now the place is mine and I don’t want to give it up again. I’ve worked hard to get my place back so I’m not giving it up easy."

