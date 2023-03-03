Chelsea have renewed their interest in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, 21, with Manchester City and Tottenham also keen. The Croatia international has a £97m release clause in his contract that comes into effect from 2024. (Times - subscription required, external)

However, Napoli remain confident of keeping hold of Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22, despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. (90min, external)

The Blues are keeping tabs on Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia but could face competition from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Mail, external)

He could replace Mason Mount this summer, with Liverpool frontrunners to sign the 24-year-old should he fail to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Mail, external)

