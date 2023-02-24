Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Southampton

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

What a win and what a performance we saw from Saints under Ruben Selles against Chelsea last weekend, but it doesn't make calling this one any easier.

It feels like I have been saying the same thing about Leeds for a long time during their winless run, in that their biggest problem is their inconsistency when they are trying to see out matches.

But they haven't played well for a while now, and they have failed to score in four of their past five league matches, which is a big reason why they are struggling.

I still think Leeds are better than their results suggest, but their players are just not producing at the moment.

They always get a raucous backing from the crowd at Elland Road but it doesn't seem to lift them the same way Everton can raise their game at Goodison Park.

Maybe Saturday is the day that changes. Yet again, I'm going with Leeds to win - but I'm not convinced that will happen.

Ronnie's prediction: 2-1

