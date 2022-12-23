The stark contrast between Liverpool last season and this campaign is down to a lack of recruitment, according to former Reds defender Jose Enrique.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "This is football. When you don’t strengthen the squad – they bought Darwin [Nunez] but lost [Sadio] Mane, who was a key member of this team – I don’t know how a top club can lose this kind of player.

"When you are fighting for four trophies, you need to strengthen your team - and Liverpool didn’t."

Former Premier League striker Dion Dublin added: "I think Liverpool are OK in two departments.

"Defensively, they are better with [Virgil] Van Dijk in there - he’s the gel and he’s the best that they have. The other centre-half who plays alongside him plays better when he’s there. The full-backs we know are world-class as well.

"I don’t think it’s the quality of the midfield players they have, I think it’s the legs and the energy. That’s what I feel they may miss.

"I love Henderson as a captain, I like the way he manages games. Thiago is one of the best passers of the ball you will ever find. But the energy in that midfield is lacking for Liverpool. That’s the only fault I can find."

