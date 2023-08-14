Chelsea are getting an "exceptional" player in midfielder Moises Caicedo, according Brighton technical director David Weir.

The Blues completed the signing of the 21-year-old for an initial £100m and the Seagulls board expressed their thanks for his performances during his spell on the south coast.

In a statement, Weir said: "Chelsea are getting one of the top midfielders in the world. Moises has been one of our exceptional players over the past 18 months.

"We'd like to thank him for his performances for us, which helped this team to two record finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him well for the future."

Caicedo initially joined the club in February 2021 and went on to make 53 appearances.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom added: "Moises expressed a strong desire to move on, and at that point it was crucial our valuation was met in full.

"I'd like to thank him for his exceptional performances for the club, and I wish him all the best going forward."