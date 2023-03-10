David Moyes after West Ham won at AEK Larneca in the first leg of the Europa Conference League last 16: "I'm really pleased with the result. I didn't enjoy long parts of the performance, but the most important thing is to come away and win. We scored two goals and could have scored more, but if you'd told me 2-0 before the game I'd have taken that.

"It's nine games we've won in Europe now this season and that takes some doing. Not many managers and players get to back-to-back European quarter-finals. We've still got work to do to get there, but it's not a bad achievement.

"Then the next part is getting to the semi-finals. We need to embrace it. There's something different about Europe, even in a small stadium like tonight. It's a great thrill to be involved at this level."

On Michail Antonio's double: "I thought Mick didn't hold the ball up well enough in the opening part, but he did the important bit and scored. There's been times when he's held the ball up really well and not scored.

"I'm glad he has that in him because we needed it. It's good for Mick's confidence as goals haven't come easy for him and he's very important for us."