M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

There’s not many things our club have got right in recent years - however, the return of the spine-chilling sirens prior to Z-Cars is certainly one of them.

Without any prior warning, the eerie tones simultaneously blasted all four sides of Goodison Park, creating a wave of unadulterated excitement, much missed since its removal 12 months ago.

The tone was set and the players duly responded. Dwight McNeil’s thunderous strike after 35 seconds was clear evidence of that. A first half full of intensity, desire and quality – as good as I’ve seen under the new manager. The early goal giving the players the confidence and belief to play football.

The drop off in the second half is starting to become customary – creating a stir of notable anxiety among the vast majority of those present.

The quality of digging in and grinding out a result is something this side will need to call upon countless times before the season is over.

As heart-stopping and nerve jangling as the final 45 minutes were, it was a test that was needed and that was passed.

Every win is vital at this stage of the season – not only from a points perspective, but due to the positive impact it can have psychologically.

Away trips to Chelsea and Manchester United sandwich the visit of Tottenham to Goodison Park and, importantly, those atmosphere boosting sirens.