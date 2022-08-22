We asked for your views following Southampton's away win at King Power Stadium against Leicester.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Craig: It’s a joy to see Saints return to the youth policy of old and with a manager who clearly has the skills and desire to bring youth on. He's finally getting a board with some money to back him. Saints will have a much better season and next.

Lee: Saints' young team is a gamble but it looks like it's gelling and going to pay off. I'm expecting a top-half finish and to see some bright future Premier League players coming through.

Alan: Thought that we were really bad in the first half. We could not hold their press. We seemed to need too many touches before we passed which gave Leicester too long to challenge us. The second goal was good for us as Kyle Walker-Peters crossed very quickly which put us in charge and Adams' volley was great. Team still has a long way to go when we are in possession.

Mike: Che Adams showed his value to the team as he inspired a great comeback. A much better defensive display too. A well deserved three points.