Newcastle 3-3 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Proper football game. We started really well. We lost some duels and they could run. Once the game was open they were better for 20 minutes.

"The team showed who we are.

"Allan Saint-Maximin is really dangerous.

"We should take more time in the final third."

On the overturned red card: "I didn’t watch it. The referee and VAR said it was not. I saw it in front of me but after I didn’t watch it."

“That atmosphere after the game, that is what football is all about.”