Manchester United will compete with Arsenal to sign Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31. (Express), external

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, United are prepared to go through the transfer window without signing a defensive midfielder as they chase Barcelona's Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong, 25 and 30-year-old Denmark playmaker and free agent Christian Eriksen. (Manchester Evening News), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's full gossip column