Jurgen Klopp says the schedule next season is "madness" with the World Cup in Qatar sandwiched in the middle.

The Liverpool boss is preparing his side for their opening pre-season game against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday, but admits it is very difficult to plan for a campaign like no other.

"For some, there will be a pre-season for the long second part of the season, which is good," he said of the six-week break in the Premier League schedule from Monday, 14 November until Sunday, 26 December.

"But usually, after every tournament you have a long break. This time you play again one week [later]. Madness."

Klopp was a vocal advocate for teams being allowed to make five substitutions in the Premier League, and remains concerned about the welfare of his players.

"Uefa and Fifa have to be careful with what they both really want," said Klopp. "If you have tired players in tournaments, you don't have high quality.

"We have to give the players rest so they can be the players they are able to be.

"And the Premier League has to think as well. One week, you become world champion, for example - England, hopefully. And then, one week later on Boxing Day, everybody expects you to be ready again.

"That never happened before in the history of football."