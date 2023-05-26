Unflustered McGregor vows Celtic will be ready for cup final after blip

Callum McGregor admits Celtic may have “subconsciously” eased off since sealing the title, but he insists they will be raring to go against Inverness in the Scottish Cup final.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have won just two of their last six games in league and cup and have taken only a point from their three matches since retaining the Premiership title with victory at Hearts.

"No, you have to put it into context," said captain McGregor when asked if he was worried.

"If anyone is trying to pick holes in the group for whatever reason, you just have to look at what we did up to winning the title.

"It's been outstanding, very minimal mistakes and hardly any dropped points. So of course we are disappointed with the post-split fixtures and results, we haven't reached that level. But up until becoming champions, we were outstanding, so it's difficult to be hard on the group."

Celtic wrap up their league campaign at home to Aberdeen on Saturday before turning their focus to the Hampden date with second-tier Inverness a week later as they bid to clinch the treble.

"We have a big game on Saturday and it's a chance to celebrate the title, and for the supporters to celebrate an unbelievable season in the league," McGregor added.

"We already have a cup in the bag and after Saturday, full focus switches to the final. I have no doubt that we will be ready to go for Hampden.

"We have a good track record of coming through the big games and the big moments.”