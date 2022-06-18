McAllister eyes greener times with Rovers

Kyle McAllister is hoping it is second time lucky after joining Forest Green Rovers from St Mirren to realise his dream of playing in England.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Derby County from the Buddies in 2017 but failed to make a first-team appearance before returning to his hometown club two years later.

"I've always wanted to move down to England, as any footballer does," he told Forest Green's website. "Making the move to Derby was really exciting, but it just didn't work out for me - I struggled with injuries for two years."

McAllister found himself more often on the bench than starting on his return to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership and ended the season on loan to Partick Thistle in Scotland's second tier.

"Representing my home town was a great feeling when I was a kid," he said. "Coming through at 17 and playing a lot of games, anyone would find that exciting.

"But last year didn't go my way and I'm looking forward to coming back down to England and getting going here."

Forest Green are making their debut in League One after promotion, Derby are there after relegation and McAllister is "really excited" at the prospect of playing against his former club.