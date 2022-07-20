St Mirren cup exit 'not acceptable'

Stephen Robinson wasn't mincing his words in the wake of St Mirren's 2-0 defeat to Airdrie, labelling his side's early League Cup exit as "not acceptable".

The Premiership club are out with a fixture still to play, having lost to Arbroath and Airdrie - where they had Greg Kiltie sent off in the first off - either side a win at Cowdenbeath.

"I take full responsibility," manager Robinson told BBC Scotland. “We’ve looked a little bit off it and fluffy in pre-season.

“Unfortunately we’re being outbattled at the moment. Airdrie thoroughly deserved their win – they outpassed and outfought us.

“We have to work harder. Personnel will change – Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy will give us more physicality when they’re back fit."

The only positive for Robinson was the news that the knee injury suffered by goalkeeper Trevor Carson in the group opener against Arbroath is not as serious as feared and the Northern Ireland international won't require surgery.