Chris Bertram, BBC Sport

Small things make big differences at this stage in the season - and Steve Cooper looks to found a golden touch at just the right time.

The Forest boss was under pressure after a miserable run of form but two wins and a draw in their last four games has put the club within touching distance of Premier League safety.

At Chelsea, Cooper showed a more pragmatic side, recalling Joe Worrall in place of Brennan Johnson and switching to a back five. It worked, the visitors restricting Chelsea's superstars to only a handful of opportunities.

In attack, a few words in the ear of Taiwo Awoniyi has reaped rewards, the Nigeria striker scoring four times in two games after Cooper suggested he had more to offer aerially.

At Stamford Bridge he was a constant threat whenever the ball went in the box and his headers secured a deserved draw.

Awoniyi's all-round play was good too, as he used his physical attributes to keep the Chelsea centre-backs occupied throughout game.

Cooper will hope he continues his rich form next Saturday in a game that could feasibly see Forest retain their Premier League status.