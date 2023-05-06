Wolves 1-0 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I was very happy in the first half, not with the result but with how we played. We had control of the ball and stopped their high press. We had chances but we didn’t score and we spoke about keeping the same idea in the second half.

"They [Wolves] had chances in the second half and we had one very good chance but the key was to score and to try to take the game but we are still keeping chances. We are three points behind Tottenham but we play them at home next week and, in front of our supporters, we will try again and keep the European chance still open.

"We were playing at a high level and winning a lot of points but the last three matches away we played a bit worse. Today, we deserved more. That is the team I want to see in the first half.

"The result is disappointing but, overall, we have to be excited and the position we are in, we could not have dreamed of three months ago. We have to play three matches but the next match against Tottenham is our final."