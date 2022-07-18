Neal Maupay says Brighton are "in good shape" after plundering two goals in a resounding 4-1 victory over Portuguese side Estoril at the weekend.

Maupay shared the scoresheet with summer newcomers Deniz Undav and Kaoru Mitoma and believes their continental training camp has been a success.

"This week has been really good in terms of work and team spirit," he told Brighton's official website, external.

"We had time to spend together to get to know the new players and it’s been great.

"Deniz and Kaoru got their first goals, everyone worked hard and everyone had time today on the pitch. It was a positive game at the end of a positive week."

Brighton are gearing up for the new season which starts in less than three weeks at Old Trafford against Manchester United and Maupay emphasised that pre-season results ultimately count for little.

"I don’t pay too much attention to results in pre-season because you can win every game and then you start the league season and lose, so it doesn’t matter," he said.

"It’s certainly good to be in good shape and be ready, as well as to have clear ideas on what we want to do and want to achieve this season."