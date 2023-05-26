Saturday's game of the day: Hearts v Hibs

Edinburgh derbies are rarely classics, but they are always feisty and this one has some extra spice.

With two points separating the city rivals, Hearts will clinch fourth place and the guarantee of European football if they avoid defeat at Tynecastle. Hibs must win.

Hearts are placing extra emphasis on attack under the temporary guidance of Steven Naismith, while Hibs have been more menacing in the second half of the campaign thanks to the return of Kevin Nisbet and the blossoming of Elie Youan.

Both sides have an issue with coughing up cheap goals too.

The form book favours Hearts, with seven wins from the past 12 derbies to Hibs' two, while the visitors have won just five league games on the road this season.

However, Hibs were celebrating a thoroughly deserved victory when the teams met at Easter Road last month, having been battered twice by their neighbours in January in league and cup.

Hearts have not had much to shout about at the end of term of late, losing their closing match in each of their past five Premiership campaigns and without a final-day win in the top flight since 2003-04, but they did come out on top the last time the curtain fell with a derby back in 1999-00.