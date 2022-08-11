The Athletic's David Ornstein has called Arsenal's decision to bring in Pablo Mari "an odd signing" as the defender looks set to join Italian side Monza on loan.

"Pablo Mari is jetting out of the Emirates Stadium," journalist Ornstein told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"Monza are about to embark on their first ever season in Serie A and they're looking to recruit, and they've turned to him.

"It was a bit of a strange signing when he came to Arsenal in January 2020. He was mainly moving around at the level he is going to play at now, so it was an odd signing. People at Arsenal thought it was just a loan, he ended up that summer being offered a four-year contract.

"So he's under lock and key there until 2024 unless this loan deal, that seems to be going through at Monza, is turned permanent; which reports suggest can and will be if they remain in Serie A.

"There will be a relatively small fee. Therefore, Arsenal won't be losing sleep over it. He hasn't played often for them and they have four relatively senior centre-backs. I think Arsenal will see this as a deal that suits all parties."

Listen to the latest Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds