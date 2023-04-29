Crystal Palace 4-3 West Ham: What Hodgson said

Roy Hodgson speaking to BBC Sport after his side's 4-3 win against West Ham: "It was a wonderful first half from our point of view, we played really well, did all the things we hoped we could do and our quality players produced.

Quality to West Ham to keep coming down from 2 goals behind, they’ve had a hectic schedule and it was incredible what they were able to do from set pieces, keeping the game alive."

Asked about the impressive attack his side have: "Sometimes there’s one or two too many flicks, but they were good today, the goals we scored today were good goals. We kept sustaining attackers and then winning the all back so well when they cleared it.

If you’re going to become a good attacking team you can do you work and get the patterns of play how you want but without the quality of the players nobody notices it. The way we’ve worked here is exactly the same as we did four years ago, but now the club is set up with a more potent set up than before."

When asked about Crystal Palace's chances of survival, Hodgson said: "Its true, we quite frankly were looking at two of the last three games being in the relegation battle, that I won’t say with us because we aren’t in it anymore, as being the games that we would need to produce something against to stay up.

Now it’s up to the players, we're going to keep working as staff so it will be up to them to see if they can keep producing the performances they have in the last six in the last four."