Antonio Conte was very happy with the performance of Richarlison on his Spurs debut in Wednesday's pre-season win over Team K League in South Korea.

"What's impressive is his attitude, his will, his desire," Conte told Tottenham's official website, external after the game.

"I like him in both roles - number nine and then in the second half like a number 10. He showed great spirit to sacrifice for the team so it was a good performance from him."

Spurs took on a Team K League squad comprised of two players from each of South Korea's 12 K League teams.

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick on his return to the Seoul stadium where he plays for his national team and was delighted to impress his countrymen.

"The whole stadium was white, and it was incredible," he said.

"It's a big honour for me. Look how many fans were here supporting me.

"I thought Harry was going to take the penalty but he gave it to me as a present because I was playing at home.

"It was a tough game, an unbelievable atmosphere and I really enjoyed it."