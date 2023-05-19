Pick of the stats: Man City v Chelsea

Manchester City have scored 59 home Premier League goals this season. The only other times 60 or more have been scored in a campaign are Chelsea in 2009-10 and City themselves in 2013-14 and 2017-18.

  • Since the start of last season, Chelsea have won none of their 14 Premier League games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D4 L10), losing each of their last three.

  • Manchester City have won their last three Premier League games against Chelsea, all by a 1-0 scoreline. They've never won four in a row against the Blues in their league history.

  • Since their last Premier League defeat in February against Spurs, Manchester City have trailed for just 10 minutes and 56 seconds in the league.

