Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance.

The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in for Ibrahima Konate.

There is no Roberto Firmino as he has a minor foot injury.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not feature for Manchester United following the death of his baby son.

Centre-back Phil Jones starts as interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes from the team which started Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win against Norwich.

Jones, making only his second league appearance since January 2020, looks to be one of three centre-backs, while full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Nemanja Matic and striker Marcus Rashford also start.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Pogba, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford.