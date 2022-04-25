Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

The Premier League is famously unpredictable, but when James Ward-Prowse lines up a free-kick it's fast becoming obvious what will happen next.

After a first half at Brighton during which, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl "everything went against Southampton", the Saints needed a spark and once again they found it from the mercurial right boot of their skipper.

Ward-Prowse's free-kick in first-half stoppage time was a different technique than his usual top-corner whip and it caught out Robert Sanchez, whirling the wrong way round the wall and bouncing inside the far post.

From there, Saints had the momentum and perhaps Ward-Prowse's thumping equaliser should have set up a spectacular win.

Ultimately, though, the defensive frailty that has dogged Southampton over the past two months proved too difficult to fully overcome and they're stuck in the bottom half of the table for now.

Next week, it's mid-table neighbours Crystal Palace at St Mary's - what happened in the reverse fixture?

Ward-Prowse scored a stunning free-kick.

Of course he did.