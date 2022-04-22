Arsenal v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Arsenal are unbeaten in their past three Premier League home games against Manchester United (W2 D1), keeping a clean sheet each time - the Gunners have never kept a clean sheet in four consecutive home league games against United.

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 3-2 against Arsenal in December, ending a six-game winless run against the Gunners in the Premier League. They’re looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 2017-18.

Arsenal have won just three of their 15 Premier League games against United on Saturdays (D5 L7), and are winless in seven since a 2-1 home victory in November 2008. However, two of the Gunners’ three victories against the Red Devils have been in an early kick-off slot (11:15 in March 1998 and 12:45 in November 2008).