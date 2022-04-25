Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers' conclusion that his side showed plenty of heart but signs of fatigue was as accurate as it was worrying.

Leicester were admirably applied against Aston Villa without ever really looking like they might unpick the lock to the visitors' resistance. Given their heavy run of fixtures, a lack of sharpness in their decision making in the final third is, of course, understandable.

The worry is they are set for huge Europa Conference League ties against Roma, with a place in the final at stake.

The King Power crowd will need to play their part in helping fill their side with energy for such a key encounter if it is indeed true that the Foxes are a little jaded.

The return to action of Jamie Vardy is significant. His pace in behind, coupled with that natural instinct to sniff out a goal, will offer a huge boost to any fatigued side.

Here Leicester toiled and were forced wide time and again. Their ability to inject energy and zip through the middle was lacking throughout.

They have a big stage to now perform on and in all likelihood will be inspired to explore their energy reserves.

This was flat but in a way it was always going to be. Roma and Jose Mourinho are the real focus.