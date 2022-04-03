West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news
West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week.
That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss at Tottenham with Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Fornals in for Arthur Masuaku and Ben Johnson. Vladimir Coufal is among the substitues after missing eight matches with a hernia problem.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Zouma, Fredericks, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.
Subs: Areola, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese, Yarmolenko.
Five changes from the Everton side that started the humiliating 4-0 thrashing at Crystal Palace in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
In come Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi, Donny van de Beek, Demarai Gray and Vitalii Mykolenko.
Winger Andros Townsend is out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament, while midfielder Allan is serving the second game of a three-match ban. Central defender Yerry Mina (quad) and Tom Davies (hamstring) remain out of action.
Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Keane, Godfrey, Kenny, Doucoure, Gray, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Dobbin, Branthwaite, Price, El Ghazi, Gordon, Alli, Rondon.