Hibs' second half 'unacceptable' - Maloney

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney is angry that his side slipped out of the top six.

"What we gave and showed in the second half was completely unacceptable and that's why Hearts were so dominant in the second half," he tells BBC Sportsound.

"There were moments when we were 1-0 up when we didn't have the quality or intensity to actually take the opportunity.

"We have a lot of youngsters. In these moments, they have to learn from them and they have to learn very quickly. In the second half, I think you saw a very dominant Hearts team against a very young Hibs side that didn't do enough for our supporters.

"We have a lot of work to do between now and next week - and a hell of a lot to do before next season."